Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,600,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,878 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 232,806 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,769,000 after acquiring an additional 153,308 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,673,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 115,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46.

