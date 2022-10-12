Advisor Resource Council Has $257,000 Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,228,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,398,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $335.79 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $328.27 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

