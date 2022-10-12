Advisor Resource Council Invests $296,000 in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.10% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 358,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE OIA opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.