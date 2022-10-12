Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2 %

Realty Income stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.13%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.