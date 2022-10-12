Advisor Resource Council Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in MSCI were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 1.9 %

MSCI opened at $399.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.24.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.38.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.