Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Aflac were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Aflac by 118.1% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.5% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 124,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $102,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

