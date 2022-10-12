Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,951 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.60.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $134.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.36. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

