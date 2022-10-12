Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4 %

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME stock opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average is $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

