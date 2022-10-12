Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $104,032,000 after purchasing an additional 143,441 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,813,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.69.

Visa stock opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.44. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

