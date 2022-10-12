BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,542 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 589,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $1,550,645 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

