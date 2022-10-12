Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after purchasing an additional 192,434 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,693. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $215.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.14 and a 200 day moving average of $221.06. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

