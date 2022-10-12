Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

