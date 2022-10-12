MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading Down 5.4%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.43 and last traded at $53.43. 574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 517,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $130,902.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 956,220 shares of company stock worth $56,766,567 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,857,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $3,969,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.