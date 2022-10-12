Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.35. 3,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,000,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $113,383.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,187,738.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,583,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,705,973.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $113,383.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,340,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,187,738.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,674 shares of company stock valued at $8,383,532. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 349.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

