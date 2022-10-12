Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

