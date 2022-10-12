Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 985 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 33,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

AWI opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

