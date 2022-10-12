Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.56

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.56 and last traded at $83.79, with a volume of 26534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.90.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.