Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $241.68

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $241.68 and last traded at $241.73, with a volume of 6232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

