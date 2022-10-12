Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.61. 83,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,958,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.