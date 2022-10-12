Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.61. 83,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,958,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
