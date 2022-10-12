Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $327.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.31 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.03 and its 200 day moving average is $458.39.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

