Ieq Capital LLC Sells 15,151 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.07% of 2U worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in 2U by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 370,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in 2U by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 14,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

TWOU stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $415.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

