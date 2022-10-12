Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 25,788 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,788 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $16,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

