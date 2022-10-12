Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.