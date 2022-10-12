The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 6,453 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 430,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 36,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 330,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,586,000 after buying an additional 47,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 148,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.