Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 770,544 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,835,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Qiagen by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qiagen by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $515.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

