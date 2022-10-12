ITM Power (LON:ITM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $96.84

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.84 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 98.16 ($1.19), with a volume of 2575702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.55 ($1.23).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITM. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 461.38 ($5.57).

ITM Power Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.25. The company has a market cap of £581.35 million and a P/E ratio of -17.13.

Insider Activity at ITM Power

ITM Power Company Profile

In other news, insider Denise Cockrem bought 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,987.40 ($6,026.34). In other news, insider Graham Cooley bought 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £25,003.86 ($30,212.49). Also, insider Denise Cockrem purchased 4,534 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,987.40 ($6,026.34). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,024.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

