Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $224,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.5 %

BTI stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.