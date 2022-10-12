Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.49. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.31 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

