Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 950,046 shares of company stock valued at $69,664,933 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

K opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

