1,213 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

AMP opened at $266.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.