Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $271.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.41 and its 200 day moving average is $299.20. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

