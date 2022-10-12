Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 47.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 21.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 87.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.

Biogen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $254.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.02. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $288.59.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.