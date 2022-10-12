Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 158 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after buying an additional 2,642,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,663,000 after purchasing an additional 277,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

