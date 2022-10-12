Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

