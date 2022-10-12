U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

