Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $4,020,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.17.

ANSYS stock opened at $200.33 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.63.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

