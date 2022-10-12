Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 460.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 57,448 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Premier by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,963,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,065,000 after purchasing an additional 103,943 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,391,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Premier stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier Increases Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Premier Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.