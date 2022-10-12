Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,665 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Southwest worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 19.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

CSWC stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $460.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 156.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

