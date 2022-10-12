Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.07% of Global Ship Lease worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.69 million. Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

