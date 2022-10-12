Csenge Advisory Group Sells 652 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 84.4% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE TRU opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $120.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

