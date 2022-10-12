Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,718 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

