Csenge Advisory Group Has $436,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $162.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.

