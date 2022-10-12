Csenge Advisory Group Sells 77 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Target were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.