Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $208.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.31 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.