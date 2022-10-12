Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,535 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after buying an additional 1,462,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,492,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $22,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $12,390,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

SLV stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

