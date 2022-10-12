Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,009 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $303.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.58 and its 200 day moving average is $373.16. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $300.63 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

