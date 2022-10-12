Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 14,535 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

