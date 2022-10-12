Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 81,069 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 81,069 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of CF Industries worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $102.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

