Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 30,777 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Insider Activity

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

