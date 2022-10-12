Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 61,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

